The cost of constructing a new fire hall in Challis keeps increasing and causing delays in the project.
North Custer Rural Fire District officials are hopeful the final phase of the project is at hand. Plans originally called for moving into the fire hall by the end of 2020, but North Custer Fire Chief Larry Garey said the completion date keeps getting pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Interruptions to the supply and delivery of materials continue to frustrate construction projects throughout the U.S., Garey said.
Long waits and material shortages brought on by the pandemic contributed to a change in the completion date to summer of 2021. The $1 million firefighters had available for the project didn’t cover everything they needed. At the end of 2020 Krissi Staten with The Development Company, who is assisting the fire district in procuring funds for the new hall, reported the structure’s exterior was more expensive than projected. She said another $435,000 would be needed to finish the exterior and construct office space, bathrooms, a dispatch room and a training area.
Garey said the Idaho Department of Commerce awarded the fire district a $175,000 community development block grant earlier this year to complete the fire hall. However, even with funds from Custer County and the fire district, it wasn’t enough to cover higher costs.
Now, Garey said fire district officials will seek bids to finish the hall. Still to be completed are finishing the drywall and electrical work inside the fire hall and hanging cabinets in the kitchen and dispatch room. Cabinets are particularly important in the dispatch room, he said, because that’s where volunteers will shelve their radios and other equipment. Until that room is completely finished, Garey said firefighters won’t have an operational fire hall.
Despite the delays, Garey is optimistic the fire hall “will happen. Would we have liked it to have happened last year? Heck yes. But it will happen eventually.”
Garey said staffers with Myers Anderson Architects, based in Pocatello, are preparing a bid package for the last piece of the project. Once the documents are finished, bids will be sought.