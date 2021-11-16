For more than a year and a half Garden Creek Farms employees have worked around the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the food-handling business to be more diligent and adaptive.
Firstfruits Foundation Chief Operating Officer Jason Lewis, who oversees Garden Creek Farm’s co-packing facility and fish farm, said businesses need to do more than say employees will clean more to combat COVID-19.
“It’s also about logging the cleanings to show your customers and make them more comfortable,” he said.
Of all the economic impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on the food-handling business, Lewis said increased safety and sanitation practices were the least difficult to implement. Most of the recommendations Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts are making for individuals were already standard practice at Garden Creek before COVID-19, Lewis said.
The fresh food market did face some big changes, Lewis said. Production of tilapia and seabass has stopped at the fish farm, mostly because the big buyers can’t take the perishable seafood.
While no employees in the co-packing facility where organic food products are prepped, packaged and shipped have missed work because they’ve caught the virus or had to quarantine after being exposed to it, other Garden Creek Farms divisions have had employees miss work for several weeks because they contracted COVID-19.
The big lesson Lewis has learned from the pandemic is the importance of adaptability. Business owners and operators need to adjust to the present situation because that’s what their customers increasingly expect them to do, he said.
“So we set aside out personal beliefs and try to be proficient,” Lewis said.
The benefits of adaptability can be seen at the co-packing facility, Lewis said. The customers who sell their organic products online took advantage of the increase in online shopping brought on by the pandemic. Lewis said they adapted their marketing strategies and began selling more products, doubling production at the co-packing facility.