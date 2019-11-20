The holiday season fun is on the horizon in Challis.
A holiday highlight — the lighted night parade — returns for the third straight year on Dec. 6.
The shopping season starts this weekend with the Holiday Open House at the Legion Hall. Vendors will set up shop for three days offering an array of merchandise. The open house runs from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The big weekend is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. It starts at the intersection of Second and Main streets, heads down Main, turns south at the Y-Intersection park and goes one block to Pleasant Avenue where it heads back up several blocks to end behind the courthouse.
Parade participants can register online at eastidahocu.org or in person at the East Idaho Credit Union office on U.S.Highway 93. The credit union sponsors the parade.
“We’d like to have registration forms in the the week before, but we’ll take them the day of,” said Laura Middleton, the credit union’s organizer for the parade.
Parade entrants should line up at 5 p.m. on Second Street between Pleasant and Butte avenues. Prizes are awarded for the most original float, the float with the brightest lights and the float with the best Christmas spirit. Challis Girl Scouts judge the parade.
Seconds after the parade ends, the 30th annual tree lighting ceremony begins on the lawn between the courthouse and the middle school building. Once the tree is lit, the Christmas concert begins in the auditorium at the middle school. The Challis Chamber of Commerce’s Melissa Fitzgerald said the Travis Hardy Band will perform and the theme of the performance is called Angels Among Us.
Before the parade, the Challis American Legion’s Christmas bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. It returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Legion Hall.
The annual Challis Shop Hop is also set for Saturday, Dec. 7. Shoppers can pick up a passport at any of the seven participating businesses, visit those stores on Shop Hop Saturday, shop, get their passports stamped and drop completed passports off to be entered into a prize drawing.
Merchants involved in the Shop Hop include the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park Gift Shop, The Front Porch, The Bent Rod Outdoors, Allied Builders Supply, Challis Floral and Gifts, Round Valley Supply and the MadDog Gallery. Shop Hop hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Allied and the Land of the Yankee Fork gift shop both close at 4 p.m.
Challis senior citizens host a Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the senior center. It’s open to everyone.