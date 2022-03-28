For more than a decade the Lemhi River has been a focus of salmon recovery, with success coming on many fronts.
Tributaries of the river have been reopened and are used by salmon and steelhead to spawn and grow before they begin their long journeys to the Pacific Ocean. More fish have been found in the restored reaches of the river and more juveniles are staying in the Lemhi River longer. Increased capacity and juvenile survival are essential steps in the salmon recovery effort, according to Michael Milstein with NOAA Fisheries.
One reason for improved fish survival are agreements that restrict water to landowners and instead keep it in the river and streams for the benefit of fish. Those agreements are between the landowners and the Idaho Water Resource Board. Funds for the agreements comes from the ratepayers of the Bonneville Power Administration.
Last year’s exceptionally low moisture levels in Lemhi County prompted water delivery restrictions to begin in April. While landowners have agreed to those restrictions for 100 days a year for many years, typically the restrictions don’t begin until July.
Last year the parties involved in the effort realized early that there could be serious problems if they waited to begin the program in July.
“We knew it was going to take something unprecedented to get through the summer,” NOAA Fisheries biologist Chad Fealko said.
Landowners and recovery partners stepped up “like never before,” Fealko said.
The involved parties all recognize that the river’s water is essential to farming and ranching in the region — the dominant industry. But, they agree it’s vital to the recovery of Chinook salmon and steelhead also.
Last year many of the irrigators absorbed the water shortfalls and sacrificed more water than ever before, according to Amy Cassel, manager of the Idaho Water Transactions Program.
She and other people involved in the Lemhi River project worry that the kinds of stresses the valley experienced last year may become more frequent as climate change affects the Columbia River basin. Climate change could lead to more water partnerships throughout the Columbia basin, an effort already underway by the Columbia Basin Partnership.
That organization recognizes that salmon recovery depends on common goals for fish recovery, fisheries and existing land and water uses.
There’s already concern about this year’s water supply on the Lemhi. With near-normal snowpack, it may not be enough to offset last year’s extremely dry and hot conditions, Milstein points out.
“We sort of breathed a sigh of relief when things came together and people stepped up last year, but now we’ve got to be thinking, not just about next year but the decades beyond,” Fealko said.