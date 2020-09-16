Idaho Public Television is helping families with in-home education while many students are attending school remotely.
The Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home project was developed in response to last spring's decision to shut the state down to slow the spread of the coronavirus which meant students were in online and remote learning settings. Idaho Public Television officials knew many Idaho families did not have internet access or devices to use to continue their education. So, the classroom project was launched, IdahoPTV Education Manager Kari Wardle said.
It is a free, over-the-air broadcast service that connects students with certified Idaho teachers, Wardle said. It's available to anyone with a TV and an over-the-air TV antenna on IdahoPTV's CREATE channel. IdahoPTV is available to 99 percent of Idaho households, she said. More information about how to receive IdahoPTV and how to re-scan your TV to receive the stations is available online at https://www.idahoptv.org/watch/#findUs.
One-hour modules for students in kindergarten though sixth grade air weekdays beginning at 8 a.m. Students will receive standards-aligned direct instruction from a certified Idaho teacher, Wardle said.
English language courses for children and adults will air at 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. College and career readiness sessions will air at 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Programs run from Sept. 14 through Dec. 18. No classes will be offered during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 23-27.
"We are pleased to partner with the Boise school district, Jannus, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the state board of education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons," Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi said. "PBS has always been America's largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho's teachers and their lessons directly into students' homes.