Byron Pehrson was elected to the Lost River Highway District in the May 18 election.
Pehrson will represent Zone 3 on the board for a four-year term after receiving 173 votes. Write-in candidate Ryan McAffee received 85 votes in the election.
The 258 people who voted May 18 represented 27 percent of the 939 registered voters in the highway district.
The 49 ballots cast in the Battleground precinct equaled 37 percent of the 133 registered voters in that precinct. Pehrson tallied 42 of those votes and 9 votes went to McAffee.
In the Leslie precinct, 131 ballots were cast from the 487 registered voters in that precinct, for a 27 percent voter turnout. Pehrson received 83 votes in Leslie and 48 votes were cast for McAffee.
Voter turnout was lowest in the Mackay precinct. Just 78 of the 319 registered voters cast ballots -- 24.5 percent. Pehrson was supported by 48 voters in the Mackay precinct and 30 people in that precinct voted for McAffee.
A total of 21 people registered and voted at the polls May 18 -- 13 in the Mackay precinct and 8 in the Leslie precinct. The election results are unofficial until the county commissioners certify the numbers.