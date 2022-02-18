The final closure plan for the expansion of Electra Battery Materials’ Canadian refinery has been filed with Canadian officials.
Electra President and CEO Trent Mell said that plan, along with the receipt of an industrial sewage works permit, are important steps in the company’s plans to restart their hydrometallurgical facility.
Electra is working to restart a cobalt sulfate refinery in Canada. When open, it will be the only such refinery in North America.
The closure plan for the yet-to-open refinery is required by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. It outlines how the affected land will be rehabilitated and the costs to do so. Electra was required to post financial assurances with the ministry to cover the closure costs. The plan was submitted Jan. 19 and is still in its 45-day review period. Mell said he and other company officials don’t anticipate that any substantive issues will be raised during that review.
Approval of the sewage plan is a “major achievement” for Electra, Mell said. It governs how process water and tailings will be managed to ensure the environment is protected. Electra officials plan to file an amendment to the permit to take water. Mell said the amendment will align the volumes in the water permit to those listed in the final approved sewage plan.
Plans to commission the refinery this year remain on track, Mell said. The refinery is the first of Electra’s four-phase battery materials park plan. Electra also plans to recycle primary and secondary battery scrap materials and produce nickel sulfate and precursor cathode active materials in its battery park.
Electra owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County, which Mell said is in the advanced exploration stage.