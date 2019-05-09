Idahoans must obtain fire safety burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands beginning May 10 before starting most controlled burn activities.
The free permits can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov or at any state lands office. Permits are valid for 10 days.
State law requires any person who lives outside city limits in Idaho to obtain a permit before burning anything during closed fire season, which runs from May 10 through Oct. 20. Recreational campfires are excluded from the permit process.
People are encouraged to contact their local fire department to make sure an additional permit isn’t necessary and to prevent emergency responses to false reports of fires. Likewise, state officials recommend that people contact the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for burn restriction air quality information. The DEQ can be reached at 800-633-6247 or at deq.idaho.gov/air-quality.aspx.