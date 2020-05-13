People who want to burn weeds or other vegetation need a burn permit from the Idaho Department of Lands for any burning planned between May 10 and Oct. 20.
Burn permits are free and can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov or by calling the Idaho Falls regional Department of Environmental Quality at 208-528-2650 or 800-232-4635.
Because of COVID-19, department officials prefer people use online resources to acquire a permit. Permits can be issued in person, but department offices are closed to the public except by appointment.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said people who want burn in Custer County need to call his office as well as the state department. Sheriff’s Office dispatchers need the burner’s name, where they intend to burn and their phone number. More information on local burn requirements can be found at www.co.custer.id.us/departments/legislative/sheriff/.
Lumpkin said it doesn’t matter how far in advance people contact his office, just as long as they do it before they start burning. They also need to contact his office when the fire is out so firefighters can keep track of where possible re-ignitions might happen.
Deputy North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Larry Garey said it is important open burns get called in because it cuts the time it takes to put them out if they get out of hand. Most people are burning irrigation ditches to remove weeds and debris. Since most irrigation ditches are now full of water, Garey doesn’t expect too many more reports of open burns growing out of control.
There have been multiple instances of people not reporting open burns in advance this year, Garey said. One unreported burn that turned into a brush fire occurred last month on Challis Creek Road. The people who lit the fire started it in their ditch, but the wind changed and the fire reached a stand of cottonwood trees. The trees caught quickly and the fire had to be put out twice.
Garey said instances like this need to be avoided, especially with COVID-19 concerns. Emergency response personnel can’t worry about physical distancing when someone is injured or a building is on fire. Garey understands having to contact multiple entities to light a fire can be confusing, but the redundancies prevents needless harm.