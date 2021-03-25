It’s official.
Idaho definitely has one documented active glacier.
And it’s now named for the mountain it sits on, which in turn was named for a U.S. senator from Idaho.
Borah Glacier is the new name for a glacier that was originally named Otto Glacier in the 1970s. The name Borah was chosen by the Boise man who spent years tracking the glacier’s movements and determining it wasn’t gone, as some people were reporting.
Collin Sloan’s quest to solve the puzzle of Borah Glacier began in a roundabout way. He became interested in glaciers and Montana’s Glacier National Park in the early 2000s. He read news stories that predicted all the glaciers in that park could be melted by 2020 or 2030. He started looking at satellite maps showing repeat photography of individual glaciers in Glacier Park and any other documents he could lay his hands on and soon became convinced that “they weren’t melting as fast as some people said.”
“I was looking at glaciers in a lot of places,” Sloan said. “They definitely change a lot. Some retreat and advance very quickly.” He realized that there are many factors that influence whether glaciers get larger or smaller — the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere, the amount of precipitation in any given year, avalanches.
His interest in the glacier in the Lost River Range dates to 2008 when he read an article by former longtime Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker who said Idaho’s last glacier — the Otto Glacier — had melted.
“Barker wrote that it was gone,” Sloan said, based on information from Boise State University geology professor Jen Pierce, who in 2007 said she was skeptical the Otto Glacier still existed. Borah had only snow fields, no glacier, she said.
In 2007 Charles Cannon, a glacial researcher, went searching for the Otto Glacier, according to Sloan. Cannon “ran out of time to really look at the glacier, but he said Idaho may be able to lay claim to some glaciers.” Cannon was working with the Glaciers of the American West group at that time. So Sloan reached out to Andrew Fountain at Portland State University, the director of the glacier group, in an attempt to reach Cannon, but Cannon wasn’t with the group any longer.
In several email exchanges, Fountain told Sloan that an ice climber from Boise had reported that the Otto Glacier had mostly melted out by 1990. Sloan is convinced that comment was based on climber Bob Boyles’ focus on the vertical wall of the glacier, but “the glacier is at the bottom of the hill.” Boyles had been visiting Borah since the 1970s, according to Sloan. But no one had been to the site looking for a glacier since 2007, until Sloan found a method to get an expert on site.
“I knew there was jumbled up confusion,” he said. “There was a lot of deep knowledge, but nothing recent from the field. I thought these people were making assumptions that it wasn’t there. That kind of bothered me.” So, Sloan went to Google Earth and began looking at current and old satellite images of Borah. “It looked to me like things hadn’t changed much.” He looked at aerial images from 1985 through 2016 and those made him think it was still there.
“I started to do an outline of the glacier because it was an important enough thing that I didn’t want it to be gone before we knew about it.” That’s when he realized that glacier research is tough. “It’s hard to get up there. You have to want to do it.”
Sloan realized the presence of the glacier had to be confirmed via an on-site visit, not just photos and stories from people who’d been in the vicinity.
“I wanted to map it, name it and verify it. But I knew it couldn’t be by me. It needed to be someone who had a pedigree in glaciers.” Sloan started reaching out to find an expert. He contacted Idaho State University, Boise State University, Portland State and the Glacier Institute. “No one was interested in doing anything about it.”
So, he took what he calls “the government route.”
In order for a glacier to be listed on a map, the Idaho Department of Water Resources has to accept it, Sloan said. The water resources department relies on the Forest Service to conduct the research and map a glacier. Forest Service personnel agreed and in late September 2015 Salmon-Challis National Forest employee Joshua Keeley and a Student Conservation Association intern checked it out. After his visit, Keeley published a research paper about the glacier, stating the “survey confirmed the continued presence of the perennial ice mass” that had been identified in 1974 and “concluded that the ice mass is indeed a glacier.”
Sloan was already sure that would be the determination. About two weeks before Keeley’s trip, Sloan, his three brothers and their dad hiked in to find the glacier themselves. When Collin found the toe of the glacier, about 1,000 feet from the top of glacier, he poured water on it to “confirm it was clear, glacial ice.” While that was a success, he still wanted to know how long the glacier was. Because the lower end of the Borah Glacier is covered in rock that ranges from 6 to 12 inches thick, it was tough to determine. Luckily “every so often there are crevasses “like someone sliced it open and you can see the glacier,” he said. He believes the glacier is between 1,100 and 1,175 feet long, which is not much different than the 1,300 feet that Bruce Otto had measured in 1975.
Sloan said confirmation of the existence of the glacier was “exciting” for him. While he’s thrilled the Borah Glacier is named and acknowledged, Sloan knows some day it will melt, “maybe in 100 years, but not today.”
He hasn’t lost his fascination with glaciers, but thinks he’ll document only one more that he says exists in Idaho, but he’s not saying where. Rather he sees himself becoming some sort of coordinator to help other people who want to confirm glaciers.
The name Borah Glacier was approved the by U.S. Board on Geographic Names in February.