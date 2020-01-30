Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary staff and volunteers found homes for 138 dogs, 126 cats, 16 pot belly pigs, 15 farm animals including rabbits and horses and one severe macaw in 2019, and President Tirzah Stuart wants to do better in 2020.
That brings the total number of animals with new homes to 622 since the sanctuary opened in the fall of 2017.
“You improve as you go,” Stuart said. “Last year was great and we rescued a lot of pets, but every year it seems to go up.”
Stuart said volunteers rescued more feral cats this year than in past years. She said the feral cat population in Challis is rising because of lax neutering efforts. It is one of the reasons she and sanctuary board Chairman Todd Adams spoke to Challis City Council members in December and asked they support a trap, neuter, release initiative. That’s a big project for the sanctuary going into 2020, along with an effort to fund a full-time animal welfare officer.
Stuart said the officer would be paid to capture animals in Custer County and bring them to the sanctuary. The sanctuary gets between four and 12 calls a day about abandoned animals and they have no capacity to help those callers.
Plans call for paying for the officer with a combination of money from the city of Challis, Custer County and grants.
“Funding is always an issue for any nonprofit,” Stuart said. “If we can have everybody come together on this, that would be fantastic.”
Donations in 2019 were down compared to the prior year, but thanks to an uptick around the holidays she said the sanctuary’s volunteers ended the year feeling happy.