Now the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer has been approved for Idaho youths between the ages of 12 and 15, Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health said people in Custer County can start scheduling their children’s vaccinations.
People can call 208-533-3223 or go online to https://eiph.idaho.gov/ to schedule a vaccination at a clinic operated by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Appointments can be scheduled in Stanley at the Salmon River Clinic, 208-774-3565. People may find private providers at www.vaccines.gov/search/. Private providers can administer vaccines to children and adults in Idaho. Vaccine providers in Butte and Lemhi counties don’t have to follow the state health department’s lead on vaccinations, but Taylor said that’s what they’ve done throughout the pandemic. Currently no private provider in Arco or Salmon has Pfizer vaccines for children, but the Salmon Pharmacy has Moderna vaccines for adults.
Idaho has a sufficient supply of Pfizer vaccines for youths, Taylor said, with health districts receiving adequate supplies.
As of May 17, 39.5 percent of Idahoans were fully vaccinated and 45 percent had received at least one shot in the two-dose series. Across the state, 190,004 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed and 2,069 people have died from the virus. In Custer County, 37.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated and 41.1 percent of people are halfway there. The county has recorded 244 total coronavirus cases and three deaths.