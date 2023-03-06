Obit-Phil Batt Idaho Governor

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt acknowledges the applause in the Idaho House of Representatives on Jan. 7, 2013. Batt died at home on March 4 at age 96.

 Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman

BOISE (AP) — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican known for signing an agreement with the federal government to remove nuclear waste from the state, died at home on Saturday. He was 96.

In a statement announcing Batt's death, Gov. Brad Little called him "the epitome of a public servant."


