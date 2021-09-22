Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Fast crosswinds forced a pilot at the Stanley Airport to make a rough landing last week, but Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Pumphrey said the man was committed to landing because of the cargo he was delivering.
At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Pumphrey, Sawtooth fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance were called to the airport after the plane hit the ground. The five-seat, single-engine Piper aircraft was damaged, Pumphrey said, but the pilot walked away from the accident mostly uninjured.
No official cause has been determined by National Transportation Safety Board officials but Pumphrey said strong crosswinds that day were probably the main factor in the accident. The winds frustrated two attempts to land, Pumphrey said, before the pilot decided a rough landing was better than none.
Pumphrey said the pilot was committed to land the plane because he was delivering supplies to firefighters in the Sawtooth Forest. Helicopter crews contracted by the Forest Service to fight the Boundary Fire burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness needed the supplies, and Pumphrey said the pilot wouldn’t let heavy crosswinds prevent him from making his delivery.