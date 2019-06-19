North Custer Fire District officials plan to seek bids for a $1 million-plus Challis fire station next winter, project administrator Rick Miller of The Development Company and district Fire Chief Launna Gunderson told Custer County commissioners last week.
Contractors are usually less busy in the winter than during construction season, and Miller said that should attract more bidders. Groundbreaking for the new fire hall should happen by spring of 2020.
The new eight-bay fire station will be large enough to easily house fire engines, said Gunderson. Bays in the existing hall are a tight fit for larger modern fire engines. And, the old facility is out of date and does not meet current standards.
“It’s what we need. It will be so nice to back a truck in without hitting stuff. We’ve good horses now. We just need a new barn,” she said.
Gunderson told commissioners she has given her one-year retirement notice to firefighters.
“My plan is to retire just before they have to move all that crap out of” the old fire hall, she said. “By next year, I’ll just be a consultant. It’s time to train a new district fire chief and time for me to get rid of some stress. I’m 62 years old.”
A $500,000 Idaho community development block grant was awarded earlier this year for the fire hall. The grant, combined with $649,000 of reserves set aside by North Custer Fire Rural District commissioners in the past two decades, will allow construction to begin in 2020. The 100-by-100 foot steel building is estimated to cost $1,174,000. By February the district will have received more property tax revenue for the project, said Gunderson. Volunteer firefighters might put up gypsum board or do other work if funds run short, but she’s hopeful that won’t be the case.