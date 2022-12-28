Various traditions take center stage during the holiday season. One may be enjoying any of a number of timeless Christmas movies.
Film fans have their own ideas about the best films to watch during the holidays, but the following movies are some kids and adults can enjoy together.
“The Polar Express” (2004): A young boy enjoys a magical adventure to the North Pole aboard the Polar Express train. He learns about the true spirit of the holidays and the value of bravery and friendship along the way.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992): Charles Dickens’ classic story about a bitter miser might be a little frightening for young children to enjoy in its more theatrical offerings. However, when the Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale, the story becomes much more family-friendly.
“A Boy Called Christmas” (2021): Based on the book by Matt Haig, this movie is a reimagined take on Father Christmas. It focuses on Nikolas as he goes on an adventure to find a magical town called Elfhelm.
“Jack Frost” (1998): When a father dies in a car accident, he comes back to life as a snowman in his son’s front yard. Jack learns to keep his promises and make things right with his son — things he wasn’t capable of doing as a human.
“Christmas with the Kranks” (2004): The Kranks decide to forgo their annual Christmas party and plan a vacation since their daughter will be out of town. But when said daughter decides to come home after all, chaos sets in as the couple tries to figure out how to put together an extravaganza at the last minute.
“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” (1997): The Beast does not favor the holiday season, so Belle must change his mind on the matter in this animated Disney offering.
“Elf” (2003): As a youngster, Buddy was magically transported to the North Pole and raised by Santa’s elves. As an adult, he’s determined to find his real dad in New York City and uncover a way to fit in.
“Santa Hunters” (2014): A young boy teams up with his sibling and cousins to try to capture new footage of Santa in action and prove that the man in red truly exists.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018): This is a newer take on the classic Nutcracker tale. This adventure sees Clara defending the Land of Sweets from the evil Mother Ginger.
