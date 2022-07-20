Maybe next year the entire team of volunteers behind the Clayton Independence Day celebration should get T-shirts that match organizer Sarah Baker’s July 3 attire this year.
The back of Baker’s T-shirt simply stated “Meat Fire Beer.” One sleeve proudly announced “Hardcore Carnivore” while the front boldly stated “As for me and my house we will serve beef. Rancher 1:01.”
Baker is involved in the beef industry in multiple ways — part of a sixth-generation ranch family from the East Fork, a former Idaho Beef Council employee, with a master’s degree in meat science, as the University of Idaho’s extension educator for Custer County, who teaches youths how to identify beef cuts and offers beef cooking classes around the county — to name a few. It’s no secret she’s a fan of beef. Nor is it a secret she knows her beef.
Thirteen years ago she started a new beef project — organizing the Clayton 4th of July barbecue. This is no hot dogs and potato salad BBQ put together in a couple of hours. Oh no.
The 400 pounds of beef served up at this barbecue spend eight hours cooking, not to mention the four or so hours spent cutting, seasoning and wrapping all that meat. And that work only comes after she’s ordered enough meat from suppliers, purchased it, loaded into coolers and toted it to Clayton for the prep job that starts the afternoon of July 3 every year.
Other people are responsible for rounding up enough wood for the pit fire. Aspen and cottonwood only. No evergreens. Wood from evergreens can alter the taste of the beef. But Baker is there promptly at noon every July 3 to see the wood dropped into the pit in the ground, the fire lit and stoked for the next 12 hours as volunteers work to build a pile of coals that’s a few feet deep, according to Claytonite Evan Fisher. The logs need to be burned to basically embers so the fire is hot and stable to roast the meat overnight, he said.
Baker wields a chef’s knife belt around her waist, pulling knives and a sharpener out as she flicks through the massive shoulder clods that are trimmed of most fat before moving to the next step in the process. This year she had plenty of help with the trimming work from Skyler Cutler, whose family just opened Cutler’s Custom Meats in Challis, and Kurt Eggert. Eggert lives in Wisconsin but comes to Clayton for the July celebration nearly every year. He works in a butcher shop in Wisconsin and knows plenty about beef, too.
The trio needed only about two hours to trim the meat and pass it along the assembly line. Their final cutting jobs were to trim out some flat iron steaks from a few of the giant slabs. Those steaks were trimmed up and cooked over a fire pit and served to volunteers on Sunday night. And, yeah, they were really tasty.
Flat iron steaks are the second-most tender cuts from the shoulder, Baker said, bowing only to a tenderloin. “People don’t know that,” she said. “All you need is a little pepper, salt and some garlic salt,” Baker said as she lightly seasoned the beef in advance of putting it over the coals. No need for a bucket of seasoning on good beef, after all.
Once the shoulder clods are trimmed, they’re delivered about a foot away to the prep table. First the beef is placed on a wet cotton sheet. “100 percent cotton only,” Baker points out. Volunteers have already chopped up two cases of cabbage and 50 pounds of onions that have been placed in bowls next to the meat-wrapping station. The cabbage and onions are piled on top of the slab of meat, whole garlic bulbs and jalapenos stuffed into the mix and all sorts of seasoning added — from basic black pepper to Creole seasoning to taco seasoning to garlic powder to vegetable seasoning.
This year Jim Pratt and Clyel Berry led the seasoning effort, supervised by Dave Gasser. Gasser used to be the primary wrapper, with Berry, who’s been at it for 25 years. Pratt is the newbie with just three years of stuffing and wrapping under his belt. Once the three men finish dressing up the meat and wrapping the cotton around it — sort of like swaddling a newborn — the package moves down the line.
This year the butcher paper and aluminum foil wraps were handled by Della Pratt and her son Dillon Brower.
“You just do what you’re told,” Brower said. His brother Logan nodded as he oversaw the work of niece Bella Brower and his sons Trey and Rhett. The younger Browers had cabbage and onion duties. Della confirmed that whatever task you’re assigned, you do, as she’s done since she started as a volunteer at the event when she was a little kid.
The butcher paper is taped together and then the foil wrapped around the meat. The package was stacked on another table, awaiting its time to be wrapped in burlap bags that had been soaking in water all afternoon and well into the evening. The sacks are tied with wire and a loop created from the wire so the entire package of beef and veggies can be easily pulled from the heat with a “big hook” before lunch was served the next day, Baker said.
Gasser leads the meat removal team, she said. Those workers start around 8 a.m. on July 4, first removing the dirt that gets piled on top of the pit’s metal doors to prevent heat from escaping, and then pulling the hot bags of beef out of the ground. The meat is cut into giant serving sizes before people eat it. No dainty portions for anyone.
All the while the food prep team worked, the Whiskey Dogs performed live music on the grass in the park. Friends and family members set up lawn chairs and coolers and chatted the evening away while a diligent group of folks spent hours wrapping plastic silverware up in napkins for diners to grab the next day.
At its peak, about 125 people were in the park the night before the 4th. More than 400 people were served lunch in less than an hour on Independence Day, Baker said. Besides the beef, people bring side dishes and desserts for the meal. All that food was wiped out in an hour, she said. “But not the beef. We always have plenty of beef.”
The average number of diners at the Clayton event is around 300, Baker said, but one year 500 folks ate — still the record — for now anyway.