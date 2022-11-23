Four Dead University of Idaho

A handler and a police dog search an apartment complex south of campus where four deceased University of Idaho students were found by local authorities.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News

BOISE — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of the college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.

Authorities at a news conference on campus said they have no suspect or weapon in the Nov. 13 killings that shook Moscow. Students and residents have expressed concern about a lack of details from police, who initially said there was no danger to the public but a few days later walked that back by acknowledging they couldn't say there was no threat.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.