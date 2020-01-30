While the rest of the world was wondering where Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were, the police were not, although they were keeping their cards close to their bulletproof vests.
They were in Hawaii, a state where Lori Vallow lived for several years with her ex-husband Charles Vallow and the state where she and Chad reportedly got married last year, just weeks after the death of Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy and a few months after Lori Vallow’s husband Charles was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox.
While Daybell and Vallow are in Hawaii, there is “no evidence” that Vallow’s 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her 7-year-old son, J.J., were ever in the Aloha State, according to a joint statement from the Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor's Office. The children have not been seen since September.
Last weekend the couple was approached twice by law enforcement. On Saturday, they were served a court order demanding that Lori Vallow “physically produce Tylee and J.J. to the Idaho Department of Welfare in Rexburg" or to Rexburg police by Thursday, Jan. 30.
They were approached again Sunday in a parking lot of the Kauai Beach Resort. Robert Minicola, general manager of the resort, confirmed to the Post Register that Daybell and Vallow had stayed there earlier this month. According to Minicola, the pair stayed there for a day or two about three weeks ago.
“I’ve been working with detectives for several weeks,” Minicola said.
On Sunday, authorities were lying in wait for Daybell and Vallow near the resort, after they had booked another stay. While Minicola confirmed that he has been working police for several weeks, he said he could not say whether he was the one who tipped police off that they would be staying there again. The couple are not staying at the Kauai Beach Resort at this time, according to Minicola.
There has been much speculation as to why police chose last weekend to move in on Daybell and Vallow. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries confirmed to the Post Register that the timing had nothing to do with Tammy Daybell’s autopsy results. While it was previously reported by some media outlets that Tammy’s family had been privately told the autopsy results, Humphries said there are no results available to tell anyone, family or otherwise.
At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, authorities signaled Daybell and Vallow to pull over on the Kuhio Highway near the resort, East Idaho News reported. The couple then pulled into the resort parking lot where authorities served a search warrant for their vehicle, Kauai police confirmed in a statement. Kauai police, the FBI, and eastern Idaho law enforcement were all at the scene. At that time, Chad was put into one police vehicle and Lori was put in another while a tow truck hauled their rental car away, East Idaho News reported.
The Jan. 26 joint statement from the Rexburg police and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office contained more details. According to the statement, “a child protection action has been filed on behalf of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.” Though such actions involving the protection of minors are normally confidential, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given permission by the court to “unseal and disclose” both the action’s existence and several details concerning the action.
Should Lori Vallow fail to physically produce the children in Rexburg by Jan. 30, she could be found in civil or criminal contempt of court.
Neither Lori Vallow nor Chad Daybell have been charged or arrested, Kaua’i police said in a statement.