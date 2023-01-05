APTOPIX Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger is escorted by law enforcement after arriving at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Jan. 4. Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania on charges he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. 

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

BOISE — The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

The affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow, was made public minutes before Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, was due to appear in court after being extradited Wednesday from Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested.


