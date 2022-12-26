The parking area in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, shows the bare parking spaces where vehicles belonging to the victims and other people had been parked before being towed away.
BOISE — Idaho police say they've determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
The Moscow Police Department was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if a Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road in Eugene after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Moscow police determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked people to stop contacting the vehicle's owner.
Relatively few details have been released about the homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends' bodies were found at a rental home across the street from the university campus more than a month ago.
Moscow Police Department employees are working through nearly 12,000 tips in an effort to solve the case. Investigators are still looking for any information about a white 2011, 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed. So far, the law enforcement agency has identified more than 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.
"If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the tip line," the department wrote in a press release. The tip line number is 208-883-7180.
