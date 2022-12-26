University of Idaho-Students-Killed

The parking area in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, shows the bare parking spaces where vehicles belonging to the victims and other people had been parked before being towed away.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

BOISE — Idaho police say they've determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The Moscow Police Department was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if a Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road in Eugene after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Moscow police  determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked people to stop contacting the vehicle's owner.


