Four Killed University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, Anne Taylor, during a Jan. 5 hearing in Moscow. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove when they searched the apartment of Kohberger, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

BOISE — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the apartment of a Washington State University graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's home and Washington State University office was unsealed by a Washington state judge on Jan. 17. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow.


