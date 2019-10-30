Idaho voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to decide mostly local issues.
In Custer County, voters will elect people to city council, mayor and school board posts. Lemhi County voters also decide whether to join the College of Eastern Idaho college district. And, Salmon voters decide whether to extend that city’s 4 percent local option tax assessed on hotel and motel rooms.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Challis, the usual polling places will be operating — the middle school building and the American Legion Hall, both on Main. Mackay voters cast ballots at the fire hall. In Stanley the voting booths are in the community center. Clayton voters cast their ballots by mail or they can be delivered to the county courthouse.
Voters are reminded they can register at the polls on Election Day. They need to bring photo identification and proof of a local address, according to Custer County Clerk Lura Baker. All voters should arrive at the polls with their photo ID, she said. Absentee ballots were mailed a few weeks ago. Voters may return them by mail, drop them off at the courthouse prior to Election Day or take them to a polling site on Election Day. Ballots must be received by county officials by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 in order to be counted.
Mackay voters have more choices than most local voters.
Three men are running for two open seats on the City Council. Hans Osenga, Manny Guerrero and incumbent Bob Burroughs all filed for the four-year positions. The top two vote-getters will take office.
Likewise, Mackay residents have a choice in the mayor’s race. Incumbent Wayne Olsen filed for re-election. He’s being challenged by Richard Mangum and by declared write-in candidate Roland “Ron” Oxley. The mayor’s position is also a four-year term.
Austin Clegg, an incumbent Stanley city councilman, faces a challenge from Andrew Fosbinder for a four-year council position. Tim Cron is unopposed in his bid for a separate four-year Stanley council post.
David Philps filed for a four-year spot representing Zone 2 on the Challis school board, challenging incumbent Trish Farr, who filed for re-election.
Challis school board member Janiel Parkinson also filed for re-election from Zone 5, but since she is unopposed, that race won’t be on the ballot.
The three incumbents on the Challis City Council all filed for election and are unopposed. Chuck Felton and Travis Hardy are seeking four-year terms. Scott Lamb is running for a two-year position.
Clayton incumbents Frank Smith and Bev Smith are both seeking re-election to the two open four-year spots on the City Council.
None of the special district elections in Custer County garnered more than one candidate, so elections are not being held for board positions on the Challis or Big Lost River cemetery district boards, the Sawtooth Valley, North Custer or South Custer fire district boards, Zones 2 and 4 on the Mackay school board and Zone 5 on the Butte County school board.