Custer County voters who want to cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, can do so at the usual polling places, all of which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are 3,102 registered voters in Custer County, according to Custer County Deputy Clerk Tanae McAffee. People can still register to vote at the polls on Nov. 3, by bringing a valid photo identification and proof of their local address. Early, in-person voting remains an option for unregistered voters. People can go to the courthouse before 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 and register to vote and then vote early in person, McAffee said.
A total of 1,299 Custer County residents requested absentee ballots for this election and 934 of those had been returned to the county clerk's office by the end of last week, McAffee said. Another 110 people cast in-person early ballots. Voter turnout already stands at 34 percent in Custer County. Thirteen people who had previously requested absentee ballots brought them back to the courthouse to be destroyed so they can instead vote at a polling place on Election Day.
All absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk's office employees by 8 p.m. Election Day in order to be counted. Ballots may be dropped off at the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The clerk's office will be accessible after 5 p.m. on Election Day for any latecomers.
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Stu Lumpkin's name is on the ballot for Custer County sheriff, after he won the Republican primary election. Voters may write in the name of either declared write-in candidate for sheriff -- Joel Peterson or Scott Drexler. Peterson and Drexler were candidates in the Republican primary election. Peterson filed as a Republican for the general election while Drexler claimed no party affiliation. The sheriff's position is for four years.
Current Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, a Republican, is on the ballot for the four-year attorney's post. He won the primary election, defeating Jason Mackrill. Mackrill has declared as a write-in candidate for the office, as a Republican.
Incumbent Republican County Commissioners Randy Corgatelli and Wayne Butts are on the ballots, with no opposition. Corgatelli is seeking a two-year term and Butts is running for a four-year term.
Voters have three choices for the Idaho Senate District 8 seat. Independent Bill Sifford, Constitution Party candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson and Republican Steven Thayn are all seeking the spot. The two District 8 House of Representative seats are unopposed. Republicans Terry Gestrin and Dorothy Moon are running for re-election.
Idaho's Second District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is a four-way race between Democrat Aaron Swisher, Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law and Republican incumbent Mike Simpson.
One seat representing Idaho in the U.S. Senate is also up for election this year. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat, is running for the position, along with independent Natalie Fleming, Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz and Republican incumbent Jim Risch.
The largest number of choices of candidates is in the presidential race. Voters can choose between Democrat Joe Biden, Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, Republican Donald Trump or any of the three independent candidates: Rocky De La Fuente, Brock Pierce or Kanye West.
Idaho voters will also decide whether to change the state's constitution to permanently fix the number of legislative districts and senators in Idaho at 35. The constitution allows anywhere between 30 and 35 districts and senators, depending on the state's population and district boundaries which are redrawn after each census is completed.
Voters who live within the city limits of Stanley decide whether to continue to assess a 2.5 percent tax on most taxable items for the city's local option tax, which provides about 60 percent of the city's revenue.