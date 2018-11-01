Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the usual places for Custer County voters on election day Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The last day to get an absentee ballot for early voting at the Custer County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. A lot of voters have used that option this year, with 407 requesting absentee ballots at the courthouse as of mid-day Oct. 26, according to County Clerk Lura Baker’s office. Of that number, 308 ballots had been returned to the county.
Voters can return their absentee ballots up until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the clerk’s office in the courthouse. Absentee ballots can’t be turned it at assigned polling places.
Residents within the Challis city limits cast their ballots at the middle school building on Main. Residents of Round Valley in the Round Valley 1 and 2 precincts vote at the Challis American Legion Hall at Third and Main. Clayton area residents vote at the Clayton American Legion Hall on Idaho Highway 75. Stanley area residents vote at the Stanley Community Center on Idaho Highway 21. Residents of Mackay and Leslie vote at the Mackay Fire Hall.
The highest percentage of voters who cast ballots in most elections is typically found in the county’s two mail-in precincts: Battleground Precinct in the Mackay Reservoir area, which currently has 123 registered voters, and Sunol in Pahsimeroi Valley, which has 63 voters. Idaho law permits the county commissioners to designate any precinct with 125 or fewer voters as a vote-by-mail precinct.
Ballots were mailed to Battleground and Sunol voters several weeks ago. Those ballots must received or turned in to the office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
People who have not registered to vote, can do so at the polling place on Election Day. People must have lived in Idaho for at least 30 days prior to the election. A photo identification card and proof of residency in Custer County showing a physical address are required. Election officials suggest a bringing a utility bill that has your physical address on it. Mailing addresses such as rural HC addresses or post office box numbers don’t work.
Custer County voters cast ballots for most county offices, along with the state Legislature and the top statewide elected officials.
Two statewide ballot initiatives are on the ballot related to horse racing and gaming and the expansion of Medicaid to cover people in the gap between standard Medicaid and health insurance they can afford. And, local voters will again be asked to approve a bond issue to remodel the Custer County Courthouse and build a new jail.