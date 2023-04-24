Wildfires-Retardant Pollution

An aircraft drops fire retardant on the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, Montana, on Aug. 11, 2021.

 Matthew Brown/AP file photo

BILLINGS, Mont. — A legal dispute in Montana could drastically curb the government’s use of aerial fire retardant to combat wildfires after environmentalists raised concerns about waterways that are being polluted with the potentially toxic red slurry that’s dropped from aircraft.

A coalition that includes the city of Paradise, California — where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people and destroyed the town — said a court ruling against the U.S. Forest Service in the case could put lives, homes and forests at risk.


