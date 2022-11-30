A Nov. 14 death in the Tunnel Rock area between Challis and Clayton remains under investigation as a possible homicide.
A man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was found dead of a gunshot wound when emergency responders arrived at the residence after the Custer County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 6:13 p.m. that Monday.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said he’s not ready to release the man’s name yet because law enforcement personnel haven’t been able to locate and notify all of the man’s relatives about his death.
An autopsy has been conducted, Lumpkin and Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said, but results aren’t yet available. Workman said there’s no scheduled date for the autopsy report to be released. “I never know how long it will take,” he said. It could be weeks or possibly even months, he said. “It’s unclear when we will have results.”
Until he has the autopsy results and other information from the ongoing investigation, Workman is not able to determine the cause and manner of death. The case is pending, he said. Once the cause and manner of death are determined, the matter is no longer considered pending, he said.
The listing in the Sheriff’s Office report indicates the call came in as a report of a homicide or suicide. Additional investigation is expected to help determine which is the correct case.
The man was dead when EMS personnel arrived at the residence.
