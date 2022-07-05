Postage rates rise on July 10, with the price of a first-class stamp increasing to 60 cents for the first ounce and 57 cents for the second ounce.
The cost to mail a postcard is increasing to 44 cents.
Post office box rental fees are also increasing next month.
