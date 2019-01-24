Most postal fees increase on Sunday, Jan. 27, Challis Postmaster Lynn O’Neal reminds people.
The cost to mail a regular letter increases to 55 cents from 50 cents, but the price of additional ounces on a regular letter decreases to 15 cents per ounce, from 21 cents. There’s no change to the 35 cents it costs to mail a postcard.
Letters sent overseas that weigh no more than 1 ounce will continue to cost $1.15.
The prices for all flat rate boxes and envelopes are also increasing, O’Neal said.
A small flat rate box will now cost $7.90, up from $7.20. The new price for a medium flat rate box is $14.35, up from $13.65. A large flat rate box will now cost $19.95 to ship, up from $18.90. The new price for a regular flat rate envelope is $7.35, up from $6.70.
O’Neal reminds customers that Forever stamps can be purchased before Jan. 27 for the current price of 50 cents each. Those stamps can be used after rates increase because they don’t carry a denomination. She also said old stamps valued at less than 55 cents can continue to be used, as long as enough postage is put on an envelope.
Any letters mailed after Sunday with stamps valued at less than 55 cents will either be returned to the sender for full replacement postage or the recipient will have to pay the make-up amount, O’Neal said.