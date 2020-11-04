Stanley Mayor Steve Botti and several conservation groups last week requested a contested hearing with Idaho Land Board members related to a proposed 195-foot AT&T cellphone tower that would be placed on state land in the Sawtooth National Recreational Area.
“I want a more detailed plan before they decide,” Botti said.
Botti, along with the Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association and Advocates for the West, took issue with how Land Board members failed to take public input and consider alternatives at a July 21 meeting. Botti, who spoke at that meeting, said in a separate interview if they had, their proposal would look much different.
State officials are in the final stages of approving a lease with AT&T/New Cingular Wireless for the tower. The nearly 200-foot tower would stand above the tree line in the forest, making it visible from all directions.
Proponents of the plan say it would aid emergency responders by providing better electronic communication. However, Botti said the costs outweigh the benefits. The current plan is a detriment to the recreation area because the tower would dominate the skyline and interrupt the view, Botti said. The scenery is the predominant draw of the area, Botti said, and any impact on it needs to be more carefully considered.
The recreation area’s beauty is a result of local stakeholders staying committed to the original 1972 plan, according to the mayor. Botti said limiting development in the recreation area to small pockets like Stanley has kept the rustic and natural appeal of the place intact. This draws visitors who spend money in Stanley, Botti said.
Another potential negative effect of the tower could come at night. Botti explained towers of that height usually require lights, which would conflict with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve regulations. The proposed lease site sits in the middle of the reserve, which was designated by the International Dark Sky Association in 2017 for its near-perfect view of the universe. Botti said any amount of light population in the valley would be instantly noticeable and obstruct a clear view of the skies.
Botti said he was told by members of the Land Board that the tower might not need lights, depending on rules from the Federal Aviation Administration. However, because the proposed site is about four miles from Stanley’s airport, Botti thinks it’s unlikely the FAA won’t require safety lights.
Botti and the conservation groups submitted their requests in the hope Land Board members will consider the issue again at their Nov. 17 meeting. Botti wants them to explore other options, such as installing a smaller tower or building on the existing Custer Telephone Cooperative site and tower.