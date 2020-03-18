Recent warm weather gave Challis city workers Alex Sarinana and Cameron Davis the chance to use leftover pre-mix asphalt to fill potholes in some high-traffic areas around the community, according to Mayor Mike Barrett.
“We’re trying to get more patch for your buck,” the mayor said. Sarinana and Davis started patching at places like Challis Elementary School and Lambs Market.
There are enough potholes in Challis to warrant bringing in heavy equipment to make the repairs, Barrett said, but the city can’t afford to buy that equipment, so they are looking at renting it. Last year the city rented a DuraPatcher, Barrett said. It cleans, coats, fills and compresses potholes. Barrett is considering renting that equipment again next month, but he told City Council members it would take a toll on taxpayers’ money, since it costs about $50,000 to rent a used DuraPatcher.
The mayor plans to wait about 30 days to see if Challis roads can be patched by Sarinina and Davis before renting any equipment.
“Small communities struggle with renting equipment because of upfront costs,” Barrett said in an interview. “We can take care of all the potholes, but it would just take longer without the DuraPatcher.”
JL Parker, co-owner of Kimble Oil & Gas, said he hopes Challis becomes pothole-free soon, but he understands it takes time to make repairs. Several large potholes sit at the corner of the street that leads to his business on U.S. Highway 93. But, he said they come with the territory in Idaho.
Parker lived in Austin, Texas, before moving to Idaho, and he said his family didn’t have to deal with potholes as much there, but heavy rains could make the roads dangerous.
“Everywhere there’s something,” Parker said.