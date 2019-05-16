It’s spring so the Challis city crew has been out and about patching potholes.
Things are faster and easier this year, Challis Mayor Michael Barrett said, because the city bought a new type of asphalt patching material. All the crew has to do is clean and dry out a pothole, shovel in the cold mix and tamp it down with a plate compactor.
The new cold mix potentially extends pothole-patching season into the coldest winter months, Barrett said. As long as the hole is clean, dry and heated a bit, the cold mix can be shoveled in and the pothole fixed even when the temperature is below zero. Previously, city workers had to fire up the hot oil trailer, shovel out the old asphalt mix, mix it with oil, shovel it into the hole and compact it.
“It’s pretty efficient for the crew,” Barrett said, so Challis residents will probably be seeing the worst potholes getting patched sooner rather than later this year. This is the first year with the new asphalt patching mix, and so far “it seems to be holding up well,” he said.
City employees Cameron Davis, Alex Sarinana and seasonal worker Will Woolley have taken advantage of the recent good weather to get caught up on patching, said Barrett. The city is still feeling the effects of the harsh, snowy winter of 2017, he said. Lots of snow plowing that year meant the city depleted its street maintenance budget and didn’t have enough money to patch much of anything the following summer.
The city plans to seal cracks along the entire length of Main street this summer and to oil, chip and seal the upper half of Main from the Custer County Courthouse to First Street, Barrett said. Apex Lane below U.S. Highway 93 is also on the schedule this season.
Plans are to chip and seal the lower half of Main from the courthouse to the intersection with U.S. 93 in 2020.