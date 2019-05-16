The unmet health, education and financial stability needs of Challis and Custer County were discussed at an April 22 meeting in Challis.
It was the third attempt at a Challis meeting. The first was thwarted by winter weather that closed roads and the second by a lack of publicity and public response. It was one of 11 community conversations in 10 eastern Idaho counties. Andra Smith Hansen, a Brigham Young University-Idaho communications professor and founder-director of Voice Advocacy and her group of mostly BYU-Idaho student interns with some adult volunteers, facilitated the meetings. Attendance ranged from eight to 65 people in the 10 counties, she said. About 20 people gathered for the Challis meeting.
It’s difficult to get input from the target audience, the working poor, Smith Hansen said, because many of them work several jobs to make ends meet and they often can’t attend meetings.
“Those people we most want to hear from are the least likely to come to a meeting,” she said.
Just three members of the general public were at the Challis meeting. Staff of the sponsoring agencies and representatives of Challis Area Health Center, the city of Challis, Eastern Idaho Public Health district and Mahoney House made up most of the attendees.
Several unmet needs in Challis and Custer County were identified and discussed, but no solutions reached. The Voice Advocacy student interns are compiling a needs assessment that they will make available to local leaders. The hope is to sort out solutions with area providers of health care and other services.
Local unmet needs include a lack of transportation to medical and mental health facilities for people who can’t make the long drives alone; a need for a more stable, diversified economy and jobs that pay a living wage; and a change in attitude from one of rugged individualism to the realization that it takes strength to seek help when you’re suicidal or in a medical or mental health crisis.
One big unmet need is for a GED program. Smith Hansen said her students are researching a way to bring a GED program to Custer County. It could be accomplished through a combination of video-streamed classes and occasional, intensive face-to face instruction. Smith Hansen hopes to start a GED program here by summer 2020.
There’s also a need for another physical therapist in Challis.
Challis residents have traditionally relied on government or mining for higher-paying jobs, some people live on Social Security or retirement income while others have low-paying service industry jobs, said Helen Winegarner, and something is needed to diversify the economy and expand job options. A retired nurse practitioner, Winegarner voiced concern about the current lack of female health care providers in Challis. Some women are uncomfortable going to a male provider, she said.
The meeting was worthwhile from the standpoint of data gathering, said Jon Winegarner, and while the agency representatives found no silver bullet to solve the problems, “I’m glad they made the effort to come to Challis.”
Smith Hansen’s group joined with the Rexburg Research and Business Development Center to do feasibility studies for programs aimed at solving problems in the three areas discussed at the community conversation meetings — education, health and economic stability.