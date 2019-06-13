A power outage on Tuesday, June 18 will affect some Salmon River Electric customers.
The electricity will be turned off to the cooperative's service area starting at the junction of Idaho highways 75 and 21, south to Willow Creek summit and west to the East Fork bridge. The outage is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. to allow for substation maintenance.
This outage doesn't affect customers in the city of Challis, the greater Stanley area, Pahsimeroi or the East Fork.
People with questions may call the cooperative office at 208-879-2283.