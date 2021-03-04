A preliminary hearing for a Salmon woman accused of shooting a man in Custer County has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, March 15 before Judge James Barrett.
Hailey Nichole Burch, 28, is charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting. Her preliminary hearing had been scheduled for March 1, but was continued for two weeks.
Burch remains in jail in Lemhi County in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond. Custer County routinely houses female inmates in other county jails because it doesn’t have adequate facilities to house both men and women.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson called the case “odd” because neither Burch nor the person she allegedly shot have been cooperative with law enforcement officers or provided timelines for the incident that match one another’s reports.
At 3:08 a.m. Feb. 7, a man called the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and said he had been shot.
Oleson said the victim hasn’t said who shot him.
Burch made her initial court appearance in magistrate court on Feb. 18. Burch is represented by attorney Manuel Travis Murdoch.