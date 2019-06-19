About 300 acres of timber stands near Challis are to be burned between June 19 and 24 by Forest Service officials.
The prescribed burn is planned in Crane Basin, about 15 miles southeast of Challis. People should expect smoke to linger above the community for as long as several weeks. A helicopter utilizing a helitorch or plastic sphere dispenser will ignite the fire. Sphere dispensers disperse small plastic balls that ignite once they hit the ground, Stacy Parent of the Forest Service said.
The burns will be monitored and managed by onsite crews.
Access to areas near the burn may be restricted during the next few weeks.
The fire is being conducted to create canopy openings in the stands of trees, Parent said, to improve tree stand and conditions and wildlife habitat. This area has been missed by recent forest fires and the trees have become too dense, she said.
People with questions may call the Challis-Yankee Fork district forest office at 208-879-4100.