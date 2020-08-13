Prescribed burns along the Big Lost River are likely to begin this summer and continue for several years as part of the South Big Lost River restoration project.
A decision allowing the project to proceed was signed in late July by Allison Jackson, ranger for the Forest Service’s Lost River District.
“This project will benefit the communities of Arco, Howe, Mackay and Moore as it will restore natural processes which will help to improve the overall health of the area,” Jackson said.
For centuries, wildfires periodically burned in the project area, helping to maintain the health and function of watersheds and plant and animal communities, forest officials said. But since aggressive fire suppression efforts began in the last century, natural fire cycles have been altered.
So, forest managers plan to burn sections of project area to return timber stands to “historic structure,” Jackson said. The burns are also expected to make the trees more resistant to insect infestation, disease and fire. The fires will result in a “patchy mosaic of burned vegetation” and improved habitat for big game and sage grouse.
In addition, it’s likely there will be additional opportunities for people to gather personal firewood in the forest because of the restoration effort, she said.