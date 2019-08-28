A prescribed burn on between 1,000 and 2,000 acres of forest land in Crane Basin and the McGowan Creek area about 15 miles southeast of Challis is planned, according to Forest Service officials.
The burn may take place on any days between Aug. 28 and Oct. 31, depending on weather, Amy Baumer with the Forest Service said in a news release. The burn is designed to create tree canopy openings of up to 100 acres. Smoke is likely to linger in the area after burns.
Fires will be lit either by helicopters or drones either by a helitorch that dispenses ignited gelled gasoline or by a plastic sphere dispenser which drops small plastic balls that ignite when they strike the ground.
The prescribed burn is part of the Crane Basin timber stand improvement project, designed to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat, Baumer said. The area has not recently burned in a natural wildfire.
The current status of prescribed fires is available by calling the forest office at 208-879-4100 or contacting fuels planner Riley Rhoades at 208-756-7225.