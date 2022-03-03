People who intend to seek office in the May 17 primary election can file between now and 5 p.m. Friday, March 11.
All but three of the elected Custer County offices are on the May 17 primary election ballot, along with all the Idaho House of Representatives and Senate seats.
All of Idaho’s statewide elected officials, both of Idaho’s spots in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of Idaho’s U.S. Senate seats are also on the ballot this year.
Custer County positions that are open this year are the clerk, assessor, coroner and treasurer and the District 2 and 3 county commission spots. The District 2 commissioner post is for two years. That’s the post now held by Randy Corgatelli. The District 3 commissioner seat is occupied by Steve Smith. So far, none of the Republican incumbents have filed for any of the county offices, nor have any newcomers filed. The sheriff, prosecuting attorney and the District 1 commissioner are not on this year’s ballot.
At the federal level, the Senate spot held by Mike Crapo expires this year. Crapo filed for re-election on Monday, the day the filing period opened. The U.S. House seats held by Mike Simpson, District 2 which includes Custer County, and Russ Fulcher, District 1, are also on this year’s ballot.
Custer County is in Idaho’s legislative District 8. On Monday John Krueger, a Republican from Mountain Home, filed for the District 8 Senate seat, now held by Steve Thayn. Matt Bundy, a Republican from Mountain Home, filed Monday for the District 8A House of Representatives spot now held by Terry Gestrin.
Candidates who intend to run in either the closed Republican primary election or the open Democratic primary election or as an independent or third-party candidate must turn in their declaration of candidacy forms and required documents by the end of the day March 11. Anyone considering a write-in candidacy has until March 25 to file for office.
People who aren’t registered to vote have until April 22 to register in advance with the county clerk’s office in order to vote on May 17. Election day registration is allowed at the primary election, although Idaho legislators are discussing possible changes to that law. Likewise, the deadline to change your party affiliation for the May 17 primary is under discussion by legislators. Idaho law currently allows voters to declare their party affiliation at the polling place on the day of the primary election. But legislation to change that to require all affiliation be done by March 11 is under discussion by Idaho legislators.
If people aren’t sure if they are registered to vote, or if they are affiliated with a party, they can check the Idaho Secretary of State’s website at https://voteidaho.gov/ or visit the Custer County Clerk’s Office and they’ll check for you.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office is updating the list of statewide and legislative candidates daily online at https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/. Click on the purple “Report of candidates filed” button to see the list.