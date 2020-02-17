Several elected positions in Custer County will be on the May 19 primary election ballot, when the field of candidates is winnowed for the general election.
Candidates can file for the open offices between March 2 and 13. This year, two commissioners, a sheriff and a prosecuting attorney are to be elected in Custer County.
Custer County elections clerk Lisa Robinson said the terms of District 1 Commissioner Wayne Butts and District 2 Commissioner Randy Corgatelli expire at the end of 2020. Butts is finishing a two-year term and Corgatelli will complete a four-year term.
Filing requirements for a Custer County Commission position include being at least 21 and a U.S. citizen, having lived in Custer County for at least one year prior to the Nov. 3 general election and 90 days before the primary election. Candidates must secure the signatures of five qualified voters in the county and pay the $40 filing fee.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin’s term also expires this year. The requirements to file for sheriff are similar to those for a county commissioner.
The term of the appointed prosecuting attorney also expires this year. Commissioners appointed Justin Oleson to that post because there were no qualified candidates to run for the office. A candidate must have passed the Idaho Bar and live in Custer County in order to run for the office.
People have several avenues to register in advance to vote in the primary, according to Robinson. Voters can obtain a registration card in person at the county courthouse on Main in Challis. They can register online at www.co.custer.id.us/departments/executive/clerk/ or at the Secretary of State’s website. Robinson said voters can call to have registration forms mailed which can be filled out and returned to the county clerk’s office. And, people can register at the polls on Election Day if they bring a photo ID and proof of residency.
Depending on the number of candidates who file for either the Republican or Democratic nominations in the primary election, the top vote-getters for each office advance to be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.