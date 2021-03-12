Gated community residents near Valley Creek are upset they’re going to have to fix their gate after they discovered Feb. 27 it had been damaged, but Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle O’Brien said they’re grateful that’s the end of it.
O’Brien investigated the incident near Stanley as a vandalism report but found no evidence of foul play. It appears something large forcefully pressed against the gate, which is odd because it’s the kind that raises up to allow entrance, he said.
There are no cameras near the gate, so O’Brien isn’t sure if it was an auto accident or something else. A patch of snow in front of the gate might have caused someone’s auto to slide into it, O’Brien said, or “this could have been a elk running into the darn thing.”
The snow in front of the gate had been freshly groomed, and O’Brien said there weren’t any tracks to shed light on what happened. With nothing else damaged or stolen, O’Brien said residents are happy to just fix the damaged gate and move on. However, O’Brien said residents asked that deputies keep an eye on the area in case anything else happens.