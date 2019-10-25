Scott Wayne Smith, who was sentenced to probation last December in Custer County for the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl in Challis, has been sent to prison.
According to court records, Smith, 29, violated several terms of his probation on multiple occasions, leading to the revocation of probation and the implementation of his prison sentence.
Judge Stevan Thompson revoked Smith’s probation at a Sept. 16 hearing in District Court in Challis, ordered him to prison and retained jurisdiction over the case for a year.
That ruling came after Smith’s admission on Aug. 28 that he and two other people, including a 12-year-old boy, went to the Smith’s store in Chubbuck on Aug. 20 with the intent of stealing food. A condition of Smith’s probation was he could not be around anyone younger than 18 unless a chaperone was present.
Smith also violated terms of his probation by testing positive for smoking marijuana, failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Idaho Falls and failing to participate in his court-ordered sex offender program. Smith was required to live in a group home and undergo treatment, but Probation Officer Cody Nave’s report stated Smith hadn’t been at the facility in Idaho Falls where he was supposed to live for more than a week in August and had failed to pay about $1,700 in rent to Broadway Fields Assisted Living.
Smith violated terms of his probation earlier this year, as well, court records show. On June 17 he was in court for those allegations. He admitted he violated probation, but the judge continued his term of probation. Smith spent a short time in the county jail in June awaiting “appropriate housing” to be found. He then moved to Idaho Falls.
At the time of his June 17 court appearance, Nave sought a revocation of Smith’s probation, writing in his complaint that “it appears that probation is not a priority” for Smith. According to Nave’s May 3 report, Smith violated probation by not showing up for several sex offender treatment sessions, by smoking pot, by “forming a romantic relationship” and having sex with a woman and by violating curfew at Rigby Country Living, where he then lived.
The judge continued Smith’s probation at that June 17 hearing.
On March 24, Smith was sent to jail for two days for violating his probation by possessing an unapproved smartphone and using it without approval to be on Facebook, watch programs on Netflix, to view pornography and for being in an unapproved romantic relationship.
Smith was charged with rape on April 2, 2018, for having sex with a victim who was 17 at the time and he was three or more years older than her. He was also originally charged with 10 misdemeanors, including providing alcohol to minors, resisting arrest, custodial interference, unlawful entry, providing false information to law enforcement and providing shelter to runaways.
Under terms of a plea agreement on Aug. 15, 2018, he pleaded guilty to rape, to one count of providing alcohol to a minor and to one count of custodial interference. The other eight misdemeanor charges were dismissed. Smith has mental health issues and court officials noted he functions at the level of a teenager.
In August 2018 Smith admitted taking three siblings — two juvenile girls and a juvenile boy — to a Challis church property on April 1, 2018, and giving them alcohol. Smith admitted he had sexual intercourse with the older girl. Smith also pleaded guilty to interference with child custody saying he didn’t take them home after their mother asked him to.
An online search of Custer County court records shows that the two girls, born in 2000 and 2003, and the boy, born in 2003, were charged with unlawful entry and Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr. fined them varying amounts on those charges. The three siblings had also been charged with truancy, running away, violating curfew or possessing alcohol, but those charges were dismissed.
On Dec. 20, 2018, Judge Thompson put Smith on eight years of probation. Thompson suspended a prison sentence of two to eight years, credited the sentence for the 272 days Smith was in jail and ordered him to live in a group home to undergo treatment as a sexual offender and for substance abuse and mental health issues and to take his prescribed medications.