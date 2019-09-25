People can volunteer to help with two Challis and Salmon-area projects to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
Volunteers from across the country are expected to join together the final weekend of September for projects designed to restore and care for public lands. Six total events are planned in Idaho.
Volunteers can join Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service personnel in a fence removal project at Herd Creek. Fences will be removed from a retired grazing allotment in the Herd Creek area within the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness. Work is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Volunteers should contact Anthony Bartlett at the Challis BLM office in advance if they want to help out. He can be reached at 208-879-6258 or 208-410-0829 or by email at abartlett@blm.gov.
A project on Saturday, Sept. 28, takes place on the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail along Lemhi Pass. BLM personnel say people of all skill levels can help out.
To pitch in, meet at the Public Lands Center at 1206 S. Challis St. in Salmon at 9 a.m. The field day runs until 4 p.m. Transportation to the work site and lunch are provided.
Interested people may contact Travis Seaberg at 208-756-5412 or gseaberg@blm.gov for more information.