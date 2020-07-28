A Valley Wide Cooperative propane truck from Salmon was traveling just outside of Challis on U.S. Highway 93 on July 21 when the driver lost control, went off the road and rolled the vehicle.
“It was quite the clustermuck,” North Custer Fire Chief Larry Garey said, sounding exhausted, the day after the accident.
Because the resulting fire involved diesel and propane, Garey said it took about 10 firefighters from Challis and Pahsimeroi several hours to put out. Then, Garey said he spent several more hours investigating the fire with the personnel from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department.
According to Garey, when a fire involves hazardous materials, such as propane, steps are added to the response effort. Firefighters and other first responders need to be more careful containing the fire, which can slow the process of putting it out. Also, a more thorough investigation is required, which Garey said can eat up a lot of time.
By the time he got home for food and rest at 9 a.m. the next day, Garey said he’d spent about 16 hours responding to the accident.
The truck driver sustained some injuries and was taken to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. He was released the same day.
Garey said the accident is under investigation. Garey reminded drivers who are hauling something to be extra cautious.