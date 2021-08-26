Residential additions in Challis have been occurring more than usual this summer, and according to Mayor Mike Barrett some confusion can arise when that work takes place in old town.
Because some property lines don't match documents on file with the Custer County recorder, Barrett said problems can arise. He referred to a recent situation with Wayne Davis. When Davis returned to his home on the corner of Valley Avenue and Seventh Street from a month-long trip, he saw that neighbor Rick Forestier had moved his fence about 4 inches closer to Davis's home.
Surprised, Davis told City Council members at their Aug. 12 meeting he talked to Forestier and was told a surveyor hired by Forestier and his brother Randy said the property line was actually closer to Davis's home. Upset his neighbor was taking more space in the alley that separates their homes, Davis wanted to know why council members approved the shop Forestier wanted to build. He also wanted to know if the city could stop construction of the shop until the fence line issue is resolved.
Mayor Mike Barrett said in a separate interview Forestier and Davis talked and did some research and learned that Forestier's surveyor was working off old, inaccurate maps. They discovered the original property line was correct.
Barrett said city officials don't get involved in property line disputes. And as far as city codes on fencing are concerned, Barrett said residents are allowed to build a fence right up to the property line.
Davis suggested city officials notify Challis residents if their immediate neighbors get building permits. It would have saved him a lot of trouble if he had that kind of advance notice, Davis said.