Efforts to protect structures and other infrastructure and build a confinement fire line to contain the Mud Lick fire are 52 percent complete, fire managers reported Tuesday.
The 18,031-acre fire burning 22 miles west of Salmon continues to be managed using confine-contain and point protection strategies because of the steep, rugged terrain which surrounds the fire, Forest Service officials said in the Tuesday fire update.
The Mud Lick Fire has spread to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on its western side, making protection of the wilderness value a priority on that side. It continues to burn west of Panther Creek near the Blackbird Mine.
Evacuations remain in place on Panther Creek Road from Deep Creek to the main Salmon River Road and in Napias Creek. Several roads are closed, including parts of Panther Creek, Ridge Road, Williams Creek Road and Leesburg Road, and all of Napias Creek Road, Phelan Creek Road and Deep Creek Road. Multiple trails are also closed, including Lick Creek, Birch Creek, Gant Ridge, Indian Creek and Big Deer.
The Mud Lick Fire was started by lightning on July 8.
The nearby Haynes Fire, 11 miles south of Salmon, is 60 percent contained. It’s burned 472 acres since lightning ignited it on July 16.
The fire hasn’t grown much in recent days, Forest Service personnel said. It is primarily smoldering. Helicopters dropped water on hot spots near the north edge of the fire on Sunday. Containment lines are being built on the eastern side of the fire.
Road closures have been implemented near the fire, on portions of Baldy Basin Road, Haynes Basin Road, K Mountain Road and Twelve-mile Creek Road. An emergency road closure affecting public lands in the Haynes Creek and McDevitt Creek areas in Lemhi County has been implemented by the Bureau of Land Management.
The Iron Fire, 22 miles south-southwest of Salmon, southwest of Badger Creek, has burned 132 acres and is 95 percent contained. Helicopters are dropping water near the fire’s perimeter.
The Iron Fire was also started by lightning on July 17. All forest lands bounded at the junction of Ridge Road and Iron Creek Road, following Ten-mile Ridge Road, the North Fork of Iron Creek Road and Iron Creek Road are closed. Land bounded by Birch Creek Road, Rattlesnake Creek Road, Lake Creek Road and Thunder Mountain Historic Trail are also closed.
The three fires area being managed by one team with 733 people on scene and six helicopters, along with engines, water tenders and heavy equipment.
The Black Mountain Fire has burned 968 acres 20 miles southeast of Salmon and 13 miles south of Jackson, Montana. It was started by lightning on July 25. Trail and road closures have been implemented.
Fire managers are using full suppression where possible and confine-contain strategies to protect residences. They expect the fire to grow to the north and east.
The lightning-caused Tango Fire reported July 17 continues to burn five miles south of Diamond D Ranch in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
Fire managers say the fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain which make access dangerous, but also limits the potential for growth. The fire has burned 103 acres.
Several fires have been called out in the last week.
The Countess Fire burned three-quarters of an acre about 4 miles west of Flying B Ranch in the wilderness. It was called out July 23.
The Fritzer Fire was called out July 21 after burning 139 acres about 21 miles west of Salmon, about 5 miles north of Blackbird Mine.
The Shake Fire started July 22 about 19 miles northwest of Stanley in the wilderness. It burned just a tenth of an acre and was called out July 23.
The Bachelor Fire, about four miles east-southeast of Bonanza, burned three acres from its July 7 start date until it was called out July 22.
The Department of Environmental Quality put burn restrictions back in place in Lemhi County because of poor air quality. The DEQ says Lemhi County’s air quality is in the unhealthy category. The agency recommends everyone limit their time outdoors, especially members of sensitive groups.