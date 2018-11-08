Residents of the North Custer Rural Fire District have the opportunity Tuesday, Nov. 13 to comment on a proposal to apply for a $500,000 Idaho community development block grant to build a new fire hall in Challis.
The Custer County commissioners have scheduled the hearing for 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room in the basement of the courthouse. Verbal and written comments will be accepted before and at the hearing.
The fire district has secured property on Blue Mountain Road where they’d like to build the fire hall.
The grant application, related documents and application handbook will be available for public review. Consultant Rick Miller of The Development Company and fire district officials will be available at the hearing to answer questions.
Late last year and early this year fire officials asked people to complete income surveys to see if enough people in the fire district meet low- to moderate-income guidelines. Because that was the case, the district is eligible to apply for the grant.