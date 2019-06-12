Two open houses to hear comments about managing mule deer and white-tailed deer are scheduled in Challis and Salmon next week.
Wildlife managers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be on hand at the open houses to answer questions and hear comments. The plans were developed from surveys of hunters conducted in 2017 and 2018. The new plans are intended to be in place for six years.
The open houses are both scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. The Salmon event is Tuesday, June 18, at the Fish and Game regional office and the Challis gathering is on Wednesday, June 19, at the Challis Community Event Center.
Hunters are asked to review the plans before the open houses. There are separate plans for the two types of deer, but both focus on topics including population management, sustainable herds and meeting hunter expectations. The plans are available online. The site for mule deer is https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/mule-deer-draft-plan-2019. The site for while-tail deer is https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/wt-deer-draft-plan.
Comments will be accepted through June 21. People can comment at open houses, online or by calling a regional Fish and Game office. Once the comment period closes, the comments are incorporated into the plans and the plans revised before final drafts are submitted to the Fish and Game Commission.