The U.S. Forest Service has scheduled four public meetings later this year around the state to present amendments to its sage grouse recovery plans.
The proposed plan with recent amendments and a draft environmental impact statement covers five western states: Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming and Utah.
“What we’ve done is that we began to implement the plan in 2015 and we discovered some tweaks and things that we could do to improve them based on learning by doing, and we want the public to come in and learn about what we are doing in an informal setting,” said John Shivik, National Sage Grouse Coordinator with the Forest Service.
Here’s the schedule for the local meetings:
• Challis, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, Challis Community Event Center, 411 Clinic Road;
• Idaho Falls, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, Caribou-Targhee Forest office, 1405 Hollipark Drive.
Shivik said he and local Forest Service representatives will be on hand at meetings, which will feature informational posters on different aspects of the plan and proposed changes. Information about how to comment on the plan is also part of the meetings.
In 2015, several western states ironed out a collaborative plan involving dozens of stakeholders focusing on landscape-scale conservation of sage grouse. The hope was to keep the bird from being declared an endangered species and having mandatory land use limitations imposed.
“This is one of the reasons for this effort, to make certain that our plans are as complementary as possible to the (Bureau of Land Management) and the individual states,” Shivik said. “So we are doing everything we can. The Forest Service has different authorities and missions (from) these other agencies but we all want to be on the same page on a landscape scale.”
He said the big three threats to sage grouse are wildfires, invasive species and development.
“We have a number of components in the plan that address these threats and help us manage the land in regard to these threats,” he said. “I’m hoping that as we hold tight and protect lands and protect the habitat, we’ll have continued sage grouse and won’t have any need to list them.”
Public comments may be submitted until Jan. 3. Comments will be considered and the revised plan published by late February, Shivik said. A 60-day objection period follows.
“Hopefully, somewhere between May and July, we’ll have everything wrapped up and ready to start implementing,” he said.