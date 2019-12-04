The Idaho Transportation Department will hold public hearings in Salmon and Challis next week to hear comments on the possibility of allowing trucks weighing up to 129,000 on sections of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 75.
The first hearing runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in Salmon at the Salmon City Center, 200 Main St. The Challis hearing is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Challis Community Event Center.
Transportation department staff and engineers will be at the meetings to answer questions about the applications, present illustrations and provide route information. Questions can be submitted in advance and the application can be reviewed at www.itd.idaho.gov.
In December 2017, officials with Arlo G. Lott Trucking Inc. of Jerome asked the ITD to allow their heavier trucks on U.S. 93 from milepost 244 to milepost 351 and on Idaho 75 from milepost 219 to milepost 244. Essentially, the change would run from Clayton to the Montana border where the trucking company hauls molybdenum.
Lance Green with the transportation department said after the hearings comments will be presented to a subcommittee which makes a recommendation to the transportation board. That board makes the final decision about the weight limit change.